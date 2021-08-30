Elizabeth “Betty Jo” Lewis
1931-2021
Elizabeth “Betty Jo” Lewis, 89, of Kansas City, Missouri formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff in Kansas City, Missouri.
“Betty Jo” was born on December 7, 1931 in King City, Missouri to Lawrence and Helen (Lynch) Freeman. She was a 1949 graduate of Hopkins High School.
She had worked for United Telephone in Maryville as an operator until they merged with Sprint closing the Maryville office. She continued working for Sprint in customer relations in Gardner, Kansas, Warrensburg and Kansas City until she retired. She later worked for the Northland Chamber of Commerce in Kansas City and the Platte City Chamber of Commerce.
She is survived by her children, Colleen (John) Davis, Dan Miller, Maureen Wilding and Robert (Kim) Lewis; brother, John (Sharron) Freeman; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Patrick Miller and her brother, Lawrence “Butch” Freeman.
Graveside Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thursday, September 2 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
