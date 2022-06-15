Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Burnsides
1938-2022
Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Burnsides, 84, was born on May 19, 1938, to John Lorenzo Jones and Dorothy M. Minton Dodson. She attended school in Fortescue, Missouri, and Craig, Missouri, graduating from Craig High School in 1956.
Liz married James Edward Burnsides in October of 1956 in Atchison County, Missouri. Jim was a longtime tug boat pilot on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, with his family moving to several towns along the Missouri River before settling in Mound City, Missouri, in the early 1970s.
Liz was very active in the United Methodist Churches she attended, serving as secretary for the Mound City United Methodist Church in the 1970s. She later worked for the Mound City News-Independent. Liz was always active in Girl Scouts and was a United Methodist Church camp volunteer. She sang for many years with the Sweet Adelines out of St. Joseph, Missouri. Liz was very active in the Holt County, Missouri, Historical Society and will be missed for her passion and knowledge of historical facts about Holt County.
In 1984, Liz and Jim opened The Galley restaurant in Mound City, employing many people over the years and serving great food and ice cream treats to the public. The couple was especially famous for their reubens, chili dogs and crumbleburgers. In 1994, Liz and Jim sold the business and moved to Maryville, Missouri.
Liz passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Parkdale Manor in Maryville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, on May 31, 2009; her parents; brothers, Denny Dodson, John Dodson and Jody Dodson; sisters-in-law, Janice Dodson and Janet Burnsides; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Berniece and Ray Burnsides.
Liz is survived by her children, Mark (Marla) Burnsides and Teresa Burnsides; grandchildren, Mallory (Alex) Budden, Miraya (Greg) Barmann, Myles (Taylor) Burnsides, Eryn (Tony) Stepp, Jonah Loucks and Courtney (Michael) Howell; great-grandchildren, Becket, Brielle, Bianca and Bode Budden, Ryder, Rowen, Racen and River Barmann, Ian, Macy and Asher Stepp, Nichele Davidson (fiancé Payton Graves), Colton and Coy Loucks, and Leah, Mattie, Seth and Billie Howell; brothers-in-law, Bill Burnsides and Mike Burnsides (Linda); sister-in-law, Phyllis Beyer; half-sister, Linda Carmichael; and many nieces and nephews.
Farewell services will be held on Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at the Maryville United Methodist Church under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory of St. Joseph, Missouri. Family members will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Mound City immediately after the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Holt County, MO, Historical Society, P.O. Box 55, Mound City, MO 64470. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.meierhoffer.com.