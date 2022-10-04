Eldon Graham
1949-2022
Eldon Graham, 72, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Eldon Ivyl Graham was born on October 10, 1949, at the Reed hospital in Bethany, to Ivyl and Mildred Graham.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Oscar and Anna Graham and John and Gladys Hannah.
A graduate of South Harrison High School class 1967, he received his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Missouri, in 1971. In 1994 he attended auction school where he opened Graham Auction Service. He enjoyed running auctions, where his family loved helping him.
Eldon married the love of his life, Suanna LeRue Weddle, on February 3, 1974, at the United Methodist Church in Hatfield, Missouri.
Eldon enjoyed many careers throughout his life. Some of his of favorites were five years with Wonder Bread (Topeka, Kansas), 21 years with Prudential Insurance Company (Maryville, Missouri), and 10 years with Orschlens Farm and Home as a store manager (Perry, Iowa). In 2015 Eldon and Sue returned home to Bethany, Missouri, after he retired from Orschlens. His retirement included his favorite job, being a courtesy van driver for Harrison County Community Hospital.
Eldon loved spending time with his family on the family farm while working on his Oliver and Farmall tractor collection. A man of many talents, he would always lend a helping hand to those who needed it. His greatest joy were his children and grandchildren. Attending their events for FFA, Band, Choir, Sports and other school events gave him great happiness.
Eldon is survived by his wife, Suanna of the home; his children, daughter, Amelia “Ame” (Greg) Ebrecht of Parnell, Missouri and sons, Matthew (April) Graham of Maryville, Missouri, and Patrick (Sarah) Graham of Bethany, Missouri; grandchildren, Owen Graham, Maggie Graham, and Alexander Ebrecht; mother-in-law, Pat Weddle, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, brothers-in-law, Randy (Lucy) Weddle, Chandler, Oklahoma and Mark (Kelli) Weddle, Adona, Alaska; and sister-in-law, Staci (James) Walters, Ashland, Missouri. Also, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his trusted companion, his dog Edward.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Bethany and/or donor’s choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com