Eldon Earl Hart
1929-2022
Eldon Earl Hart of Sheridan, Missouri passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Worth County Convalescent Center in Grant City, Missouri.
He was born on June 1, 1929 about 3 miles Southwest of Gaynor, Missouri to Lloyd and Ennis Hart. The family moved to several locations in the area to farm before Eldon graduated from Sheridan High School in 1947. In his earlier years, Eldon was known to be a good softball pitcher around the neighboring towns and was always willing to share softball stories.
Around a year after graduating, Eldon travelled to Carpenter, Wyoming with a thrashing crew and then was hired at Rochlitz Ranch where he met a young girl, Loretta Hammond. They were married on September 4, 1949 and settled down East of Sheridan on a small 20 acre farm. Soon after, Eldon was drafted and chose the Marine Corps, attending boot camp in California before being deployed to Korea.
Upon Eldon’s return from the war, the young couple bought a small house in Long Beach California, homesteaded a cabin on Lake Henshaw, while both working in Aircraft.
The farm life called to them again, so they bought a farm West of Sheridan, Missouri, where they lived for over 60 years. At this home, they raised 2 sons, Jay and Gary, along with crops and livestock.
“Double E” took pride in his community. He was a member of Lions Club, American Legion, Community Betterment Club, Sheridan Housing and more than one Cemetery board. Old Defiance Days of the past included his famous “Box Auctions” which were a great source of entertainment.
Eldon and Loretta were seen attending sporting events that their boys and then their grandchildren were involved in and in later years enjoyed his time at the morning coffee sessions in Sheridan when he could attend.
Eldon is survived by 2 Sons: Jay Hart (Sue Schafer) Sheridan, MO; Gary Hart (Amber Hart) of Sheridan MO; Grandson, Benjamin Hart and Granddaughter, Emma Hart; Sister, Arvetta Terry of St. Joseph, MO; Brother-in-law, Dean Wright of Skidmore, MO; Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding Eldon in death were his parents Lloyd and Ennis Hart; Sister, Ruth Wright and brother-in-law, Cleo Terry. Sister-in-law, Melinda Deupree and husband Carl. Sister-in-law, Darlene Arp and husband Grant.
Mr. Hart has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will no visitation or services held at this time. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.