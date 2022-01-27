Duane Edward King
1937-2022
Duane Edward King passed away on January 25, 2022. Born near Skidmore, Missouri, on November 9, 1937, to Elza Cledith and Myrtle Lois Brown King, he was the youngest of four brothers
Duane attended school in Skidmore, then Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk, Nebraska. He shared Jesus as a pastor in Anthon, Iowa, Norfolk, and Griswold, Iowa, then in Council Bluffs as the pastor of Christ’s Church for the Deaf. As founder and director of Deaf Missions, he has been used by God to reach millions of deaf people around the world.
Duane lived his life with purpose, confidence, humility, creativity, and fun. He wanted to eliminate any kind of barrier that might get in the way of all people knowing Jesus as their Savior.
He also loved ice cream and told many it would be served at his funeral. It will!
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Doug and Don, and his beloved son-in-law, Jeffrey Clausen. He is survived by his dear wife Peggy, his brother, Dean King (Norma Jean), his daughter Christine Clausen Cannon (Martin), his son JD King (Tia), and his grandchildren, Isaac Clausen, Luke Clausen, McKenzie King, Dakota King, and Kassidy King, as well as many other family and friends.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at First Christian Church (20794 Hwy 92, Council Bluffs, Iowa). Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29 also at First Christian Church. Immediately following the funeral service there will be hors d’oeuvres, ice cream and cake served. A graveside service will be held later in the afternoon.
Memorials will be directed by the family.
Masks are welcome, but not required.