We regret to inform the sudden demise of Dr. Sudarsan Chavala. He passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of October 2, 2022 in Dallas.
Dr. Chavala was an Ophthalmologist who had been practicing in Northwest Missouri for over 37 years in both Bethany and in Maryville. Dr. Chavala earned his medical degree at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam and his MD in Ophthalmology from AIMS, New Delhi. Dr. Chavala also served in the US army and retired as a major.
He is survived by his wife Girija Chavala Garu, two sons Sai & Bobby, Daughter-in-law Susmita, and two grandchildren Naveen & Lekha.
Girija & Sudarsan Garu have been supporting numerous Indian students, especially Telugu students, who came to pursue their studies at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville for decades. Not only have they supported the students, but they helped several of their parents who are in need. He was an exceptional human being and his kindness and compassion can be seen in his work as a philanthropist and as a devotee of Sri Shridi Saibaba. His numerous charities helped to improve the lives of countless people in his hometown and allowed him to build a hospital, temple, mosque, old age home, choultry, along with several other worthy endeavors.
During this tough time, we request you keep his family in your prayers.
Om Shanthi!!
Visitation & Funeral Services (Indian Ceremony): Date: Saturday, October 8. 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at the Bram Funeral Home), 206 E South Hills Dr., Maryville, MO. Services at 11:00 AM.