Dr. Patricia Bowers Schultz
1941-2021
Dr. Patricia Bowers Schultz passed away on July 13, 2021, due to complications following heart surgery. Her mother gave birth to her at home in the small Welsh village of Gomer, Ohio, on April 26, 1941. Following graduation from Norwalk High School, Patricia earned a Bachelor of Arts from Miami University (Oxford, Ohio) with a double major in French and Music. That following summer, she met the love of her life, Dr. Charles A. Schultz, at the summer theater Huron Playhouse in Ohio. Charles had returned to the program that summer with the express sole intent of meeting and getting to know Patricia after he learned that she would be there. They were together ever after, and married that following June 1, 1963, in Norwalk, Ohio.
They both then attended the University of Illinois, where Patricia obtained a Masters in Guidance and Counseling, while also being selected to perform with the university opera program. She later earned a Doctorate in Vocal Performance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and shared her love of music with thousands of students as a Professor at Northwest Missouri State University, both in Maryville, Missouri and through the Missouri in London Program at Imperial College, England.
A coloratura soprano with the voice of an angel, she shared her exquisite talent over the years through multiple performances. She soloed on national television, toured Europe with Dave Brubeck and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and sang in New York’s Philharmonic Hall. As a musicologist, Patricia researched, wrote and performed an historical drama based on the 19th Century vocalist Jenny Lind, which she performed throughout the United States and the United Kingdom with her husband Charles through the Missouri Arts Touring Program, and delivered a scholarly lecture recital at the invitation of the prestigious College Music Society. Her Welsh heritage prompted her doctoral dissertation on the Gymanfa Ganu, a Welsh song festival, and she was invited back by the CMS to deliver another lecture on the subject, while also directing multiple Gymanfa Ganu throughout the country, including soloing at the National Gymanfa Ganu.
Dr. Schultz was the first woman elected President of the Faculty Senate at Northwest. Subsequent to her leadership in organizing faculty training sessions as a technology-in-the-classroom faculty mentor, she was asked to serve as Director of the Electronic Campus Program. Following a statewide search, she was selected to a one year term as Faculty Fellow with the Missouri Coordinating Board of Higher Education in the Missouri state capitol.
Patricia is preceded in death by her mother, Blodwen Bowers (nee Watkins), and father, Paul Bowers. She is survived by her adoring husband, Charles, her sister Teresa Barnes, and brother Bruce Bowers. She is also survived by her loving children and grandchildren: son Todd Schultz and his wife Kimberly and their children, Katherine, Gretchen, Matthew and Audrey; son Vaughn Schultz; and daughter Cinnamon Schultz and her children Scout and Leo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family members whom she dearly loved and were very loving to her.
A memorial service will be held at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas, where Patricia will be laid to rest in the columbarium, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021.