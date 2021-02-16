Dr. James O. Gates, Jr.
1932-2021
Dr. James O. Gates, Jr., age 88, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Banner Boswell Hospital in Sun City, Arizona. He was born April 30, 1932 in Checotah, Oklahoma to Anna Lee and James O Gates Sr. He was a 1950 graduate of Checotah High School. He served in the US Army from 1950-1955 in Korea. He then went to Panhandle A and M in Oklahoma then received his masters from North Eastern University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma in 1959.
He met the love of his life, Marlene (Funk) Gates in 1958, in Tahlequah and were married August 13, 1960. He received his doctorate of education in 1967 from Oklahoma University.
Jim retired from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri in 1991. He was a professor in elementary education. He often called his wife, “Miss America” and they retired in Park Hill, Oklahoma by Lake Tenkiller and then later moved to be closer to their daughter, GaLa Gates Goodale Manning, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Jim loved clock collecting, playing golf, watching westerns and sports, and being with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, GaLa, and two granddaughters, Brooke Goodale and Brylee Goodale.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Bellevue Heights Baptist Church, 9440 W. Hutton Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351 on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10 a.m.