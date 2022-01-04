Doyle Reed Gray
1951-2022
Doyle Reed Gray, 70, of Burlington Jct. died Monday, January 3, 2022 at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville. He was born May l, 1951 to Joseph and Ferne Reed Gray in Maryville. He graduated from West Nodaway High School in 1969 and earned a BS in Economics at the University of Missouri. He later earned an MBA in Finance and an MBA in Real Estate.
He began his career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a real estate loan officer. After moving to California, he was a vice-president of Home Federal Bank and later a vice-president of Great American Bank. He also served on various boards including not-for-profit organizations.
On April 21, 1990, he married Sheila Hoyt Olson. Together, they started their own business as financial consultants for major real estate construction projects. In 2002, they retired and moved back to Missouri where Doyle was active in community business projects, was a member of Kiwanis and served eight years as mayor of Burlington Jct. Doyle enjoyed reading, watching basketball and football (especially Mizzou), playing computer games, and doing crossword puzzles.
Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis Gray, sister-in-law Mary Beth Gray, nephew Jeffrey Gray and beloved pets Cujo, Angus and Brodie Jean. He is survived by his wife Sheila, nephew Jarrett Gray and his wife Jennifer, niece Jodi Davison and her husband Dewayne, niece Jolyn Jackson and her husband Andy, several great-nieces and nephews, and beloved pet Emma.
There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be made to South Paws Wayward Friends or New Nodaway Humane Society. Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.