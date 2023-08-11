Dorothy “Louise” Pasch
1932-2023
Dorothy “Louise” Pasch, 91, formerly of Maryville died on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Lemay Health and Rehab facility in Ft. Collins, Colorado.
Louise was born June 9, 1932, in Guilford, Missouri. Her parents were Ed Joslin and Annie (Squire) Joslin. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl and grandson Jonathan Brady.
She retired from the Energizer battery company where she had worked in the lab.
Louise enjoyed crocheting and quilting. She very much loved her friends and family.
She is survived by her daughters Judy (Kirby) Roberts of Ft. Collins, Colorado and Debbie Brady, of Windsor, Colorado, her grandchildren, Beth Trahan and Mitch Roberts and four great grandchildren.
Dorothy has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
A memorial graveside service will be conducted Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Whitesville Cemetery, East of Rosendale, Missouri. The service time will be 10:30 a.m.
There is no formal visitation planned.
Memorials can be directed in Louise’s name to the First Baptist Church in Maryville.