Dorothy Lee Dixon passed away on December 8, 2020. She died from the COVID-19 virus. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Commander John T. Dixon at Ft. Leavenworth, KS. Her life will be celebrated at the memorial service to be held at a future date in 2021 when it is deemed to be safe to do so. Notices of the memorial service will be sent out at that time. The location for the memorial service is the First Presbyterian Church of Warrensburg, MO.
Dorothy Lee was born May 6, 1922 in Maryville, MO, the daughter of Mary Sewell and Sherman Alan Montgomery. She attended grade school in the training school of Northwest Missouri State University, transferring to public high school. She returned to the University for a B.S. degree and continued with graduate studies at Iowa State. She taught Vocational Home Economics in Carrollton, MO.
On June 11, 1944 she married Ensign John T. Dixon of Kansas City, MO, accompanying him to naval bases until he completed his flight training in PBM’s and PBY’s. The couple then went to Lawrence, KS where Mrs. Dixon worked in a medical clinic until her husband completed his degree at KU. They then moved to Ponca City, OK. Daughter, Deborah, was born in 1949. Son, Steve, was born in 1951. The family then moved to Wichita, KS.
While on active duty at the Naval Air Station in Olathe, KS, Mr. Dixon was critically injured in a plane crash in August 1955. Mrs. Dixon left her children with family so that she might be with her husband daily in the Naval Hospital in Bethesda, MD. When he was later flown to the VA Hospital in Long Beach, CA, Mrs. Dixon drove from Washington, DC to Long Beach, CA, picking up her children as she passed through MO. Following a year in CA, the family moved to Warrensburg, MO the summer of 1957.
Mrs. Dixon was active in the Presbyterian Church serving as a deacon, elder, chairman of the pulpit flowers, circle leader and fifty year choir member. She belonged to the Chapter HW, P.E.O., Secunda Study Club, was a life member of the WMMC Auxiliary and a charter member of the Warrensburg Community Chorus. She was also a member of numerous bridge clubs.
Mrs. Dixon lost her father in 1959. Mr. Dixon was a victim of the Hyatt Hotel disaster in Kansas City and died in 1981. Her daughter died following a twelve year battle with cancer in 1993, followed by her Mother later that year.
In 1990 Mrs. Dixon married a childhood neighbor, James S. Bennett. Upon his death in 1999 she legally assumed the name of Dixon again.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Steve, his wife, Augustine, and their children, Carey and Jeff, all of CA. She was aware her first great grandchild was expected next March. She liked the name, Wyatt Jeffrey Dixon. She also leaves a sister, Mrs. John A. Morris of Jefferson City, MO and a brother, Robert M. Montgomery of Overland Park, KS, cousins Mrs. Robert Henry of Tucson, AZ, Mrs. Lance Garneau of Azusa, CA and twenty-three nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, Hospice.