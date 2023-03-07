Dorothy Lager Ray
1947-2023
Dorothy Eileen (Moffat) Lager Ray, 76, Norwalk, Iowa, passed away February 2, 2023, after a battle with cancer.
Born January 7, 1947, in Maryville, Missouri, she was the daughter of James and Gertrude (Schieber) Moffat. She was a 1965 graduate of Jefferson High School, Conception Junction. In 1967 she married John Lager of Maryville.
A beloved mother and grandmother, she had three daughters and eight grandchildren: Shelle (Christopher) McGovern, Kylie and Cooper, Woodbury Heights, New Jersey; Melinda (Wyatt) Eubank, Reiland and Rhett, Maryville, Missouri; and Trica (Anthony) Claybourne, Brynn and Mya Olson, and Grayson and Anthony Jr. Claybourne, Urbandale, Iowa.
As a young adult, Dorothy worked at the Print Shop at Conception Abbey. She later worked at Albert Bell Jewelers, which became Marfice Jewelry, training her sister Irma, who continued to work at the shop for many years.
After being a stay-at-home mom, she and the girls moved from Maryville to Creston, Iowa, where she managed an apartment complex. She then took a job with Bunn-O-Matic Corporation from which she retired in 2014 after 21 years. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Creston.
Dorothy enjoyed cooking and was always thinking of what meal she would make next. She was renowned among family and friends for her cherry pies, sugar cookies and butter mints. She was also well-known for her green thumb, tending to her flower garden and making artful fresh flower arrangements. Family and friends appreciated her quick wit, humor, and compassion towards others. Dorothy found comfort in life’s obstacles with prayer, her strong faith in God, and reading her Bible. Her favorite Bible verse was Matthew 11:28 “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”
Dorothy was proceeded in death by her parents, James and Gertrude Moffat, siblings: James Marvin Moffat, Alicia Tobin, Cletus Moffat, Odelia Wilmes, and Irma Wolfer. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her brother Lawrence (Joyce) Moffat, Ravenwood, Missouri, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 7, 2023, 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Something Borrowed, 103 South Main, Maryville, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Wesley Life Hospice 4328 114th St., Urbandale, IA 50322.