Dorothy Jane Walker
1927-2020
The memorial service for Dorothy Jane (Janie) Davidson Walker will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday September 19, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church Maryville, Missouri. Dorothy (Janie) Davidson Walker passed December 4, 2020; four days after her 93rd birthday. She was born November 30, 1927 in Eagleville, Missouri to Donald H. and Flora Skelton Davidson. She attended the University of Missouri graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in 1950 and a Master’s degree in 1951. After teaching in several high schools, in 1958, she took a teaching position in the women’s PE department at Northwest Missouri State Teachers College (now NW Missouri State University) retiring in 1987.
During her years at NW she taught many classes and was the first instructor at NW in Archery and fencing. For many years she was on the National Board of Outdoor Recreation for Archery along with Fred Bear founder of Bear Archery.
She was also the NW womens’ volleyball and basketball coach in the early 60’s. For several years in the late 60’s she was on the seeding committee for the NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Tournament. She was a lifetime official in both volleyball and basketball, teaching officiating classes and testing for officials certification. She was the long time sponsor of the NWMSU PE Majors club.
In 2011 she was awarded the Distinguished Faculty Emeritus Award for her years of service at NWMSU.
She was a member of the Maryville Presbyterian Church and a former Deacon. She was passionate about education and endowed scholarships at the University of Missouri for students from North Harrison High School and Albany Missouri High School.
She is survived by her son Bruce (Emily) Walker of Raymond, Washington, grandsons Tyrus (Vala) Walker of Orcas Island, Washington and Randal Walker of Seattle, Washington, and seven great grandsons.