Dorothy G. Burgmeyer
1943-2023
Dorothy G. Burgmeyer, 80, Fulton, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. She was born May 27, 1943, in Mount Ayr, Iowa, the daughter of the late Henry Arthur and Ollie Mae (Kimble) Kibbe.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter Lisa Holder and Jeff Tinker of Centralia, Missouri; one son John Holder and his wife Cindy of Fulton, Missouri; two brothers John Kibbe and his wife Karen of Portland, Oregon and Dave Kibbe and his wife Gloria of Corning, Iowa; two sisters Barbara Foland of Grant City, Missouri and Patti Musick and her husband Drexell of Grant City, IA; three grandchildren Jonathon Holder, Darren Holder and Jeremy Maxwell; six great grandchildren; her dog Teddy; several nieces and nephews; cousins; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, seven brothers and sisters preceded her in death.
Dorothy worked as a cook for the University of Missouri, Ballew’s, Shay’s Café and owned and operated her own café Don & Dot’s in Bowling Green, Missouri. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, plants, and meeting with friends at the Round Table in Centralia, Missouri.
A celebration of life will be from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dorothy Burgmeyer Memorial Fund, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net