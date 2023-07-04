Dorothy Ann Wilmes

Dorothy Ann (Meyer) Wilmes, 91, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of Ravenwood, MO, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, with family at her side.
Dorothy was born at Clyde, MO, on December 13, 1931, her parents were Peter Leo and Agatha Mary (Wolfer) Meyer. She lived all her life in Andrew and Nodaway counties.
Dorothy was united in marriage to Leo A. Wilmes on October 4, 1950, at the Conception Abbey Basilica. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage before his death in 2022.
Dorothy was of the Catholic faith. She had helped on the family farm, west of the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Andrew County. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and was well known for her famous BBQ fried chicken. She also enjoyed going to the casinos.
Dorothy is survived by her children, 5 sons and 2 daughters, Larry (Debbie) Wilmes, Bolckow, MO, Earl (Diana) Wilmes, Ravenwood, MO, Norbert (Cindy) Wilmes, Savannah, MO, Leonard (Jane) Wilmes, Bethany, MO, Helen (Mark) Wiederholt, Stanberry, MO, Dennis (Lorie) Wilmes, Rea, MO, and Shirley (Dan) Heideman, Barnard, MO, daughter in law, Marilyn Wilmes, Bolckow, MO, 20 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, with 3 more great grandchildren and 1 more great-great grandchild due to arrive this year, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leo, he passed away on July 17, 2022, her son, Roger Wilmes, her 6 siblings, Marie Funderburk, Ernest Meyer, Francis Nielson, Catherine Nielson, Paul Meyer, and Millie Meyer.
There will be a family and parish Rosary at 5:30 PM, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO. The visitation will follow until 8:00 PM.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 7, 2023, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO. The burial will be in the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Cawood, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to use at their discretion.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.