Dorothy Ann Mackey
1943-2023
Dorothy Ann Mackey, 80, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
Dorothy was born at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville on February 6, 1943, to Elias Walter and Cornelia Augusta (Grotewiel) Starke. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Jefferson C-123 High School in Conception Junction, MO, at later a beauty school in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was of the Christian faith.
On July 28, 1962, Dorothy was united in marriage to Richard Dean Arthur Mackey at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Clyde, Missouri. Dick passed away on June 2, 1994.
She lived in Conception, then in St. Joseph after getting married. She and Dick moved to Maryville in the mid 1960’s, and 1975, then moved to Parnell, Missouri. She moved back to Maryville in 2007.
Dorothy had many jobs over the years. She had been a beautician, and a telephone operator in Maryville, she had worked at Uniroyal and Maryville Forge, she did housekeeping at local nursing homes, and was a caregiver for the elderly. She retired from Federal Mogul in Maryville.
As a youth Dorothy enjoyed roller skating at Mickey’s in Maryville. She enjoyed gardening and growing her indoor flowers. She put together puzzles and enjoyed old westerns on TV. She was a worker and didn’t mind overtime. She took care of Dick for many years during his illness.
She leaves behind her two sons, Dean M. (Mae) Mackey, Parnell, and Danny K. Mackey, Bedford, Iowa, her three brothers, Dennis (Rosalie) Starke, Stanberry, Missouri, Raymond Starke, Liberty, Missouri, and Leo (Michele) Starke, Maryville, five grandchildren, Daniel (Kaylee), Andrew, and Anetra (Ethan) Sherrard, Nathan (Alexa) Mackey, and Samantha (James) Davenport, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Friends and family can come to the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. The burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Parnell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Dorothy’s name to the St. Francis Foundation Cancer Care Fund, 2016 S. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468.