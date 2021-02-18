Dorotha Jean Bixler
1927-2020
Dorotha Jean Bixler, 93, joined our savior, Jesus, Wednesday November 25, 2020. She was living at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Dorotha was born at the Adams’s family farm in Maryville Missouri January 23, 1927. She would always tell how she was a farm girl at heart. Dorotha’s first through eight years of school were in a one room country school house. Whatever the weather, she walked one mile to school and home. She also told us it was uphill both ways, ha. She would also walk one and a half miles to catch the bus to attend Horace Mann High School on the campus of Northwest Missouri State College. Following high school graduation in 1945, Dorotha took a teacher’s test and a couple of classes, rural education and agriculture, so she could teach in the fall. She taught first through eighth grades in Wilcox, Missouri. She had 22 students. Some of her students were even cousins. Every day she had to start the coal fire stove, carry water in and out and had to dig two paths through the snow to the opposite corners of the yard. One year of that sent her to college to get her teaching degree at Northwest Missouri State College. She lived with her grandmother Holt. During this time, in college, she met the love of her life, Gordon Bixler, a fraternity boy. She would always say, “I wasn’t in a sorority, I was Independent!” After college, she took a teaching job for a year in an Iowa high school where she taught English and drama. The next year Dorotha and Gordon were married in Maryville, Missouri on June 17, 1950. They were happily married for 63 years.
They began their married life in St. Joseph, Missouri and started a family with Rebecca. They moved to various states. Sons, Gary and Tom were born in Park Forest, Illinois. While working in a children’s department of a public library, Dorotha realized that that was what she really wanted to do. With all the children in school, she went back to earn her librarian degree at the University of Minnesota. She worked two years as an elementary librarian in New Hope, Minnesota and four years as a librarian at a junior high school in Madison, Wisconsin. John, the next son, was born in 1969 in Madison and the family moved to Boise, Idaho in 1972.
Dorotha’s career continued as librarian of West Junior High School in Boise, Idaho. She retired in 1995 after 23 years of service in the Boise School District. West Junior High School dedicated their library to Dorotha by naming it the “Dorotha Bixler Library”. She was also a member of the Idaho Library Association.
Dorotha was the rock of our family. Gordon’s career took him away from home so she was both mom and dad to us most of our formative years. She cherished time with her family, enjoying vacations and holidays with them.
Dorotha enjoyed researching her roots and wrote up the Adams Family and Holt Family history. Gordon and she traveled every year to Missouri to the Adams and Holt Reunions. Dorotha loved her church and church family at Whitney United Methodist Church in Boise. She devoted time to her ladies’ circle, UMW, and church affairs. Over the years Dorotha opened her home to those who needed a home. She was not afraid to ride a horse, try snow skiing, and ride motorcycles. She hiked and looked for rocks with her family in all kinds of areas. She and Gordon loved traveling to Hawaii, Las Vegas, Sun River, Big Sky, Sedona, Estes Park, Oregon Coast, East Coast & Alaska. Many of their travels involved her brothers, Tom and John and their wives. Dorotha was an avid reader and enjoyed writing poetry, stories, and letters. She was a cross-word puzzle worker, quilter, golfer, pie baker, cookie, candy and soap maker. She loved people and her family. She had a fun sense of humor and we miss her. She was full of life and Joy.
Dorotha is survived by her son, Gary (Leann) Bixler of Post Falls, Idaho, son Tom (Christine) Bixler of Twin Falls, Idaho, and son John (Lori) Bixler of Tacoma, Washington, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her youngest brother, John (MaryJane) Adams of Gladstone, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Bixler, her daughter Rebecca Bixler, her parents Tom and Alena Adams, brothers Tom and Jack Adams and her sister Blanch Elaine Adams.
The family would like to thank Visions Hospice, Debbie Kraal, Chardonnay Assisted Living, & Whitney and Rachel. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be announced at a later time. Please, no flowers but donations may be made to your favorite charity. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family through Rosenau Funeral Home Twin Falls, Idaho.