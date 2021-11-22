Doris M. Schieber
1932-2021
Doris M. Schieber, 89, of Ravenwood, Missouri passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at her home.
Doris was born on March 31, 1932 in Maryville, Missouri to Oral and Bertha (Wilmes) Rogers. She was a 1950 graduate of Horace Mann High School. She was a homemaker and member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, the Pioneer Club and the Excelsior Club. Doris enjoyed square dancing, crochet and gardening.
She married Fred Schieber on April 30, 1953 in Maryville, Missouri at St. Patricks Catholic Church. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include their children, David Schieber, Linda Berry, Kevin (Rosemary) Schieber, Teresa (Patrick) Maline, Deanne Cordell and Sheila (Daniel) Kizer; sister, Joan Gibson, brother, Carl Rogers; 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Eleanor Cottrell, brother, Robert Rogers, sister, Mary Rose Heflin, granddaughter, Jessica Schieber, great-grandson, Hayden Niendick.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Patricks Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 23at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 p.m. The family suggests memorials to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.