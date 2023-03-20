Dora L. Baumli Moutray
1929-2023
Dora L. Baumli Moutray, 94, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, of Maryville.
Dora was born in Maryville, on March 17, 1929, to Phillip and Rinda (Linville) O’Riley. She lived all her life in Nodaway County.
She graduated from Skidmore High School in 1947, and then attended Northwest College in Maryville, where she obtained a teaching certificate.
On June 2, 1949, she was united in marriage to Joseph L. Baumli. They established a family farming business in the Quitman, Skidmore, and Clearmont rural communities. Their home was in the Quitman community. They were married for 33 years until Mr. Baumli’s death in 1982. They were parents to three children: Linda, Betty, and Larry Baumli. During this time Dora cared for her mother, her uncle and her aunt (Ray and Hattie Blackney) as their health failed and they required assistance.
She was married to George Moutray on October 19, 1991. They lived in the Quitman home. George and Dora volunteered and helped at Camp Quality, Nodaway County Meals on Wheels, Nodaway County Rescue Unit, Nodaway County Widowed Persons, and St. Francis Hospice. During their married life together, George and Dora enjoyed playing cards, water aerobics, bowling, and traveling with their many friends and relatives. George died in 2001.
Dora continued volunteer work at the St. Francis Hospital Gift Shop and the Nodaway County Food Pantry. Dora was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and was always an active volunteer in church activities. She was also a member of the Shell Grove Community Club for nearly 50 years until its dissolution. She spent many hours visiting friends and relatives in nursing homes. She continued playing cards, bowling, swimming, walking and traveling until the 2020 Covid pandemic curtailed all activities. She was just starting to resume her active lifestyle in 2021 when her health began to fail.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Baumli Estes, Skidmore, Missouri, and son, Larry (Pam) Baumli, Azle, Texas, and step-children: Jim Moutray, Barnard, Missouri, Mary (John) Bermond, Kansas City, Missouri, and Linda (Phillip) Schieber, St. Joseph, Missouri. Survivors also include 16 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren, and one on the way.
In addition to her spouses, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Betty Baumli Buhman, son-in-law, Danny R. Estes, step daughter-in-law, Jan Moutray, also her parents, and brothers Paul and Donald O’Riley.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Cremation will follow the service, with the burial later at St. Mary’s Cemetery, also of Maryville.
A parish and family Rosary will be at 5:00 p.m., on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Church, with visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorials are suggested in Dora’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105