Donna Riley
1941 – 2022
Donna Lee Riley, 81 of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her home.
Donna was born on January 10, 1941 in Hopkins, Missouri to Ray D. and Maude M. (Hall) Kreps. She was a 1961 graduate of North Nodaway High School. She was a homemaker and member of the First Christian Church of Hopkins. She was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed bowling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Lisa Willey, son, Aaron Riley and son-in-law, Ismael Torres-Vegas, grandson, Phillip Landess and six siblings.
She married Maurice Riley on April 19, 1959 in Hopkins, Missouri. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include their daughter, Jennifer “Tootie” Torres; grandchildren, Jenni (Jeremiah) Snyder, Ashlee (Vincent) Sturgeon, Chelsey (Luke) Harper, Maggie Riley, Mark (Sarah) Willey, Garrett (Michael) Torres, Wade (Emily) Torres; great-grandchildren, Jordan (Amanda) Snyder, Ryver and Havyn Wolf, Bryson Putnam, Brendyn Harper and Gabryelle Harper; two great-great grandchildren, Raiden and Cherokee and one sister, Penny Sheley.
Mrs. Riley has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Service 10am Saturday, July 2nd at the First Christian Church of Hopkins. The family suggests memorials to Mosaic Hospice. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.