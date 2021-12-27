Donald Whorton Davis
1951-2021
Donald Whorton Davis, 70, of Malvern, Iowa, formerly of Ravenwood, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Donald was born on November 28, 1951 in Ravenwood, Missouri to Donald Dean and Wilma Jean (Buholt) Davis. He was a graduate of Ravenwood High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State University. He was a school teacher for 45 years.
Survivors include his son, Donald Drew Davis, Dunlap, Iowa, grandson, Donald Michael Davis, Dunlap, Iowa; brother, Kurt (Sandy) Davis, Maryville, Missouri; two nephews, Ryan Davis, Platte City, Missouri and Tyler Davis, Warrensburg, Missouri and many cousins, close friends and colleagues.
Mr. Davis has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials can be made in care of Oak Lawn Cemetery or East Mills High School Booster Club, 1505 East 15th Street, Malvern, Iowa 51551.
