Donald O. Brown
1938-2022
Donald O. Brown, 84, of Skidmore, Missouri passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville.
Donald was born on June 13, 1938 in Tarkio, Missouri to Robert and Beulah (Brunk) Brown. He was a 1956 graduate of the Skidmore High School and served in the United States Army. He later worked in the Home Health Care Field. Donald was very active in the Skidmore community, where he served as the President of Community Betterment and was community youth leader. He enjoyed antiquing, flea markets and was an avid red rock collector.
Donald married Anita L. Diggs on August 8, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She preceded him in death on February 12, 2003. He was also preceded by his parents and two sisters, Juanita Herring and Velda Gragg and an infant brother, Richard Brown.
Survivors include his children, Brian Brown, Darla Brown and Rodney Brown; five grandchildren, Nick Brown, Matthew Neff, Taylor Neff, Laura Neff, Steven Neff; two great-grandchildren, Chance and Chase Brown; two sisters, Helen Dunigan and June Close and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Brown has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Skidmore Punkin Show. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.