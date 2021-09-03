Donald Lewis Shipley
1944-2021
Funeral services for Donald Lewis Shipley, 77, of Rush Springs, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in the Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel, Chickasha, Oklahoma with Bobby Wilkerson officiating.
Donald Lewis Shipley was born April 4, 1944 in Maryville, Missouri to Robert Willie Shipley and Helen Catherine (Batt) Shipley. He died on August 31, 2021 in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
Don grew up and attended school in Burlington Junction, Missouri. He served in the United States Navy and the United States Army during Vietnam and Korea.
He enjoyed woodworking and fishing.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Helen Shipley; sisters Susan Moberg and Frances Shipley and brother Robert Shipley.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law Marvin and Patricia Shipley of Chickasha and brother William Shipley of Marlow; sons Michael Shipley and wife Stephanie of Chickasha, Charles Shipley of Chickasha, James Thomas of Guthrie, and Joseph Shipley of Marlow; daughters Kimberly Thomas of Tuttle and Kristian Dobry and husband Brent of Cement; 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.
Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Rush Springs, Oklahoma under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home.