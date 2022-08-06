Donald “Don” Peters
1944 – 2022
Donald “Don” Peters, 77, of Pickering, Missouri passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the University of Kansas Hospital.
Don was born on December 2, 1944 in Maryville, Missouri to Cyrus W. and Jettie J. (Claycomb) Peters. He was a 1962 graduate of North Nodaway High School. He was a farmer and retired from Energizer Battery in Maryville. He was a member of the Maryville Church of Christ. Don loved farming, family, and God. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying nature and wildlife.
He married Sue Harrington on August 14, 1973. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include their children, Becky (Luke) Giesken, Deb (Brian) Sager and Josh (Lacey) Peters; eight grandchildren, Malyssa (Sean), Cyrus (Taylor), Miquela, Ruthie, Zeke, Lilah, Brynna and Sloan; brother, Lowell (Barbara) Peters.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Robert Peters and Irvin Thompson, and three sisters, Margaret Phillippie, Evelyn Perry and Maxie Deem.
Services 10am Wednesday, August 10th at Price Funeral Home. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, August 9th at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial gifts be made in care of the family for the Maryville Church of Christ.