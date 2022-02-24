Donald Dean Gillenwater
1940-2022
Donald Dean “Don” Gillenwater, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Don was born in Oregon, Missouri, on September 3, 1940, to the late Bud and Agnes (Swearingen) Gillenwater.
He graduated from Oregon High School in 1958. He then moved to Omaha, Nebraska to work at the Wilson Concrete plant.
He met and married Joyce Rabel, and they became the parents of two children: Vickie and Don, Jr.
Don later divorced and became an over the road trucker driver. He enjoyed seeing so much different country.
Later in life he returned to Missouri and started playing in the dirt (bulldozing) along with his Dad and brother Jerry.
Here he met Shirley Black who he adored dearly and spent several happy years together.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Don Jr., his brother, Jerry and his soulmate, Shirley.
Don is survived by his daughter, Vickie Davison; brother, Paul Gillenwater, Bolckow, Missouri; sisters: Peggy Spoonemare, Fillmore, Missouri and Betty Gillenwater (Jerry Brookshier), Barnard, Missouri, and Jo Ann (Denny) White, Barnard, Missouri; two grandchildren, three great grandchildren; five nephews, two nieces and a world of friends.
Graveside services and burial will be at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri.
No formal visitation is planned but friends may stop by the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri, to sign the register book.