Dickie Lee Jones
1939-2023
Dickie Lee Jones, 83, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in Maryville.
He was born on April 21, 1939 to Ralph Henry Jones and Gladys Mae (Horn) Jones in Maryville, Missouri and was a 1957 graduate of Maryville High School. He was united in marriage to Jewell Ruth Van Syoc of Milo, Iowa on April 9, 1961 in Milo. She preceded him in death on February 8, 2009.
Dick was a lifelong farmer. He loved the ground he worked on and the animals he raised. He and Jewell raised three children and he was always there to help with all the activities they had. From 4H sheep shows to picking up corn for the band fund raisers. Farming was his life.
After retirement, Dick and Jewell lived a simple life where they enjoyed there yearly trips to the “Thrashers Reunion” in Mount Pleasant, Iowa over Labor Day weekends and many toy shows and antique malls.
Dick is preceded in death by his loving wife, his parents, his mother and father-in-law, Mary Alice (Metcalf) and Lorey Vincent “LV” Van Syoc, his daughter, Sherry G. Wray and a nephew, Dennis Lee Jones.
He is survived by two children, Brenda Sue Oppie (Randy Havens) and Jeffrey Duane (Tammy) Jones; three brothers, Alfred Eugene (Mary Anne) Jones, Stanley Ralph (Cheryl) Jones, and Ricky Max (Cindy) Jones; grandchildren, Alicia Renee (Nathan) Johnson, Alex Mitchell (Samantha) Wray, Shonilea Oppie and Steven Michael Oppie; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
We will miss him dearly.
Services 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 27 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in care of the New Nodaway Humane Society.