Diane Gilbert
1945-2023
Diane Gilbert, age 77, of Pleasanton, Kansas formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Diane was born December 1, 1945, the daughter of Marvin and Freida Barg Burchett in Maryville, Missouri. She married William Gilbert on September 21, 1962 at Faucett, Missouri, to this union four children were born, William preceded her in death on May 19, 2019.
Diane loved going to auctions, reselling and tinkering. She was a jack of all trades when it came to doing maintenance on cars, the house and many different areas, a true DIYer.
Diane was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by a son, William Gilbert III (Penny), three daughters, Michelle Pankau (Royce), Jennifer Grindle (Jeff) and Chandis Kee (Joel), 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.