DeWitt Finney
1933 – 2021
DeWitt Finney 87, of Maryville, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at his home.
Dewitt was born on March 21, 1933 in Wilcox, Missouri to Francis DeWitt and Agnes Lucile (Duncan) Finney. He graduated from Horace Mann High School in Maryville and was a lifelong farmer and electrician. He served in the United States Navy from February 1952 to April 1955 in Newfoundland, Canada. He was a member of the Wilcox United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction Kiwanis and enjoyed hunting, fishing his airplane and being with his grandchildren.
He married Barbara Joan Griffey on June 28, 1953 in Wilcox, Missouri. She preceded him in death on October 19, 1993. He was also preceded by his parents, one son, Ted Finney, one brother, Joseph Finney and three step-sisters.
Survivors include his children, Pamela (Lyle) Marriott, Clearmont, Missouri, Robin (Greg) Pierpoint, St. Joseph, Missouri, Francis (Bobbie) Finney, Martinsville, Indiana, Michael (Tricia) Finney, Sanger, Texas, Curtis (Ellen) Finney, St. Peters, Missouri and Greg (Sandra) Finney, Smithville, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Marla Finney, Skidmore, Missouri; step-brother, Franklin (Rose Ann) Adams, Country Club, Missouri; seventeen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services 2pm Saturday, February 6th at the Wilcox Cemetery under the care of Price Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Friday, February 5th at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in care of the Wilcox Cemetery Association 20089 240th Street, Skidmore, Missouri 64487. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.