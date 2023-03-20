Dennis VanGundy
1946-2023
Dennis Russell VanGundy, 76, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.
Dennis was born in Maryville on November 20, 1946, to Russell and Rita Cleopha (Tobin) VanGundy. He was a Maryville High graduate in 1965, and lifelong resident of the area. He proudly served his Country in the US Navy.
Dennis was of the Catholic faith. His memberships included the American Legion Post 100, Maryville, the Elks Lodge #760, also Maryville. He enjoyed fishing, reading, and was a history buff. He enjoyed watching the KC Chiefs, K-State, and Virginia Tech, where his grandchildren attend college.
His parents preceded him in death, and his brother, Gary.
Dennis married Rita Jane Coulter, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Maryville, on April 29, 1967. They later divorced.
Dennis worked for 43 years with St. Joe Light and Power, then Aquila, and then with Empire Power and Gas. He retired in 2015.
His survivors include his two children, Steve (Kathy) VanGundy, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Lisa (Andy) Ruffini, Kansas City, Missouri. His siblings, Ronald (Nannette) VanGundy, Phoenix, Arizona, Vince VanGundy, Liberty, Missouri, Rita Ann (Todd) Hayes, Maryville, and Christine Goforth, Parkville, Missouri, his friend and companion, Vicki Stewart, Maryville, seven grandchildren, Braxton, Waverly, Ella, Braiden VanGundy, and Nick, Gabrielle and Sophia Ruffini, and several nieces and nephews.
Dennis has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial graveside services and burial will be at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorials can be made in Dennis’s name to the Maryville Mosaic Cancer Center.