Dennis L. Schieber
1952-2021
Dennis L. Schieber, 68, of Conception Junction, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Dennis was born on November 12, 1952 in Maryville, Missouri to Paul A. and Magdalene D. (Lager) Schieber. He was a 1971 graduate of Jefferson High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University. He was a residential contractor and enjoyed farming.
He was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, Knight of Columbus and a retired member of the Jefferson School Board.
He married Diane R. Holtman on August 3, 1974 in Conception Junction. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include their children, Angela Ebersole, Andrew (Kimber) Schieber, Alisa (Nathan) Fiser, and Amy (Preston) Welborn; grandchildren, Mason (Amberly) Ebersole, Adison Ebersole, Carson Ebersole, Kegan Etter, Kirstan Miller, Kaysan Schieber, Kenzan Schieber, Kylan Schieber, Kate Fiser, Wesley Fiser, Ellie Welborn and William Welborn;
brothers, Harry, Jerry, Paul, Tony, Ray and Kenny Schieber; sisters, Kate Kenry, Liz Effinger, Bernadette Meyer, Patricia Schmitz, Marilyn Jermain and Diane Nordstrand.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim Schieber.
Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, August 28 at St. Columba Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Columba Cemetery. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Friday, August 27 at St. Columba Catholic. The family will receive friends following the rosary from 6 to 8 p.m. The family suggests memorials to St. Columba Catholic Church.
