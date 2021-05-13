Dennis Dean Ebrecht
1961-2021
Dennis Dean Ebrecht, 59, formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away at his home in Blackwell, Oklahoma on May 8, 2021. He was a born again Christian and loved to read the Bible and talk about Jesus.
Dennis was the son of James S. and Loretta F. Ebrecht. He was born September 5, 1961 and attended Maryville High School. Dennis worked as a laborer.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; one sister, Loretta Inez and one brother, James T. Ebrecht.
Dennis leaves behind his wife, Debra of the home; a sister, Patty Morelock of Maryville, a brother, John R. “Bob” Ebrecht (Mary) of Ravenwood, Missouri; three children, Melissa Ebrecht, Albany, Missouri; and Josh and Rachael of Illinois. There are 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren he dearly loved and cherished.
Dennis requested to be cremated. A private service may be held by his family at a later date.
The family requests that sympathy cards and those wishing to assist with the cost of the cremation to please send them to Dennis’ wife, Debra Ebrecht, 702 E. Bridge St., Blackwell, OK 74631.