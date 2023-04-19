Denis William Wiles
1964-2023
Denis William Wiles, 58, of Maryville, and formerly of Alabama, passed away at home on Monday, April 17, 2023, with family at his side.
Denis was born in Bell Flower, California, on August 21, 1964. He graduated high school there and enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He was on active duty for four years, stationed at Ft. Rucker, in Alabama.
When his tour ended, he received his A&P Certification and worked for 21 years for a civilian contractor at Ft. Rucker in Alabama as an airframe mechanic.
He attended the Connect Church in New Brockton, Alabama, and was a former member of the Masonic Lodge.
His father Chellie Cornelious Wiles, and his stepfather, Ed Nordstrom preceded him in death.
On June 14, 2000, in Brundidge, Alabama, Denis was united in marriage to Cynthia June (Cindy) Pruitt, and she survives of the home.
Other survivors include his daughters, Nicolle Wiles, Abbeville, Alabama, and Sarah (Justin) Grantham, Ozark, Alabama, stepdaughters, Amity (Randy) Snider, Maryville, and stepson, Aaron Linville, Highlandville, Missouri, his mother, “Mary” Leola Grace Sharp, two brothers, Phillip (Brenda) Wiles, Battleground, Washington, and Michael (Amanda) Grant, three stepsisters, Tanya (Paul) Edens, Taylorsville, Kentucky, Kim (Jim) Montejano, Hesperia, California, and Julie (Paul) Flynn, Huntington Beach, California, seven grandchildren, Marybeth Money, Anniston Stafford, Alice and Thomas Grantham, and Logan and Alena Snider, and several nieces and nephews.
Denis has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial services will be held later in Alabama.
Memorials are suggested to Mosaic Home Health and Hospice, 2024 S. Main St., Suite 102, Maryville, MO, 64468.