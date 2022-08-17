Denis Andrew “Andy” Money
1960-2022
Denis Andrew “Andy” Money, 62, of Maryville, passed from this life unexpectedly on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care, Maryville.
Andy was born on July 24, 1960, in Fairfax, Missouri, to Dale and Faye (Strough) Money. He lived all his life in Nodaway County.
He attended school at West Nodaway, graduating in 1978. He was a member and Deacon of the Temple Baptist Church, Maryville.
Shortly after graduation, he met the love of his life, Sona Marie Hunt, and on November 23, 1980, these two were united in marriage. To this union, four wonderful boys were blessed into their lives.
He made a living as a carpenter, scraping metal, a mechanic, and for the past 22 years was employed with Nucor LMP, Maryville.
You could find Andy outdoors tinkering in the garage or working on one of many projects around the home. He always had to be working on something if he was at work. Besides his boys, his next favorite people were his grandkids. He absolutely loved his grandchildren and would do anything for them.
Survivors include his wife, Sona, of the home, and his children, Cory (Sarah) Money, Gower, Missouri, Cody (Shelby) Money, Bedford, Iowa, and Caleb (Kammi) Money, Clearmont, Missouri.
Andy will be missed dearly by his grandchildren, Dallyn, Lillian, Trestyn, Emma, Magnolia and Milez.
His is also survived by his sisters, Jeanette (Dave) Barcus, Clearmont, Missouri, Pam (Roy) Flores, Junction City, Kansas, Kay Money, Maryville, and Lori (Mike) Wallace, St. Joseph, Missouri, plus many other family, friends and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Bryan Andrew, his brother, Richard, sister-in-law, Deb, and his nephew, Galen Coffelt.
Andy has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Celebration of life service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials can be directed in Andy’s name to the Temple Baptist Church, 1604 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468.