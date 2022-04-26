Della Mae Stiens
1931-2022
Della Mae Stiens, 90, Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Oak Pointe, Maryville.
Della was born on December 22, 1931 in Ravenwood, Missouri to Charles R. and Mabel M. (Milligan) Adwell. She was a 1949 graduate of Ravenwood High School and was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Eagles Lodge Auxiliary an avid quilted and member of the Krazy Quilters Club.
Della married James Robert Stiens on September 22, 1949. He preceded her in death on August 27, 2019. She was also preceded by her parents and two brothers John Frank Adwell and Harold Adwell, great-grandson, Deryk Degase and grandson, Cody Stiens.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Joyce) Stiens, Ravenwood, Missouri, Janet (Tim) Degase, Maryville, Missouri, Gary (Brenda) Stiens, Maryville, Missouri, Mark Stiens, Maryville, Missouri, Joan (Vince) Wilmes, Ravenwood, Missouri and Kevin (Sonja) Stiens; 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Marys Cemetery. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8:00 p.m. The family suggests memorials to the St. Gregorys Catholic School.
