Delbert “Bud” Paul Wiederholt
1931-2020
Delbert “Bud” Paul Wiederholt, 89, of Coralville, Iowa died on Sunday, November 1 at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville surrounded by family.
A celebration of Delbert’s life is scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or Parkinson’s Research Foundation.
Delbert was born on March 1, 1931 in rural Conception Jct., Missouri, the son of Charles and Lucy (Bliley) Wiederholt.
Growing up, he dropped out of school in the 8th grade to help on the farm and later obtained his GED and completed an Associate Degree from Marshalltown Community College.
Delbert served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954 obtaining the rank of Corporal. Along with farming, Delbert was also a heavy equipment operator and retired from Fisher Controls after 29 years of service.
On January 21, 1952, Delbert married Stella Marie Lynch in Conception Jct., Missouri. Delbert and Stella had seven children: Linda, Mary Ellen, Robert, Teresa Duden (Scott), Liesa Bramwell (John), Russell (Joni) and Lucy.
Delbert loved boating, camping, fishing, hunting, coaching little league baseball and softball
Delbert is survived by his loving wife Stella; his children: Teresa of Ames, Iowa, Liesa of Eugene, Oregon, Russell of Johnston, Iowa and Lucy of Coralville, Iowa; nine grandchildren: Joshua Duden (Angy) of Bondurant Iowa, Trisha Lincicum (Zach) of Ankeny, Iowa, Catherine Miller (Geoff) of Portland, Oregon, Erin Silber (Ryan) of Buffalo Center, Iowa, Jaclyn Duden of Coralville, Iowa, Emma Bramwell (Kyle Luttrell) of Lebanon, Oregon, Lauren Fowler of Algona, Iowa, Donald Paul Duden (Brooke) of Elk Horn, Nebraska and Amber Duden of Ames, Iowa; 12 great-grandchildren: Connyr and Karissa Duden, Kori, Macie and Chase Lincicum, Tristan Fahr, Kori Hillsabeck, Gage Fowler, Julia and Grant Miller, Carter and Evelynn Halbur; siblings Norma Shively (Bob) and Lucian Wiederholt (Mary Rose) and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Lucy Wiederholt; his children Linda, Mary Ellen and Robert; siblings Leonard, Charles, Deane, Patricia, Eileen, Rita, Agatha, Mary Alice and Luella.
Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com