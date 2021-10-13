Debra Sue Cerveny
1966-2021
Debra Sue Cerveny, age 54, long time resident of Clatonia, Nebraska, died unexpectedly while visiting Maryville, Missouri on October 9, 2021. Deb was born on November 26, 1966 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Franklin John and Sharon Mae (Stern) Cerveny. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting and a secondary degree in psychology from UNL in 1990.
She traveled throughout the USA while growing up. Deb graduated high school from Fort Smith, Alaska in 1984. Deb’s main loves in life were spending time with her family, traveling, her “fur babies”, her creative artwork and collecting things (especially cookbooks). Deb was most known for her kind smile, generosity, and compassionate spirit.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother and many loved ones including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by: Sheri, Ben, Art (Linda), Corinna, Veronica, Emily, Aria and Kira.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A special thank you to the kind and wonderful people who responded in her time of need at the Bearcat Stadium and Mosaic Medical Center. We can never thank you enough. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.