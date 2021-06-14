Debra D. Sportsman
1956-2021
Debra D. Sportsman, 64, of Maitland, Missouri passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Debra was born on July 10, 1956 in Clarinda, Iowa to Clifford and Edith (Murphy) Sportsman. She was a certified nurses aide for Tiffany Health Care Services. Debra attended the King City Baptist Church and enjoyed dancing, music, movies and traveling without destination.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Kathy Rowlett; brother, Jerry Sportsman, and two grandchildren, Abagail Flemming and Malaki Stinnett.
She is survived by her two sons, Jesse Stinnett, Maitland, and Joshua Stinnett, Norman, Oklahoma; brother, John Sportsman, Maitland, and three grandchildren, Marcelles Stinnett, Kayne Stinnett and Ezekiel Hernandez.
Mrs. Sportsman has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18 at Price Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be made in care of Price Funeral Home.