Debra Bliley
1952-2023
Debra Bliley, 70, of Conception Junction, Missouri passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
Debra was born on March 8, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Harold and Ethel (Huff) Phillips. Debra operated a day care for several years and had also worked for Jefferson High School as a cook and Dollar General.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #464 and the National Rifle Association. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, collecting frogs, hunting and fishing.
She married Jim Bliley on May 1, 1976 in Conception Junction, Missouri. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include two sisters, Janet (George) Bliley and Donna Murphy; one brother, Danny Murphy; mother-in-law, Betty Bliley; three grandchildren, Amanda Reidlinger, Rachael (Klint) McKee, Rene (Mickala) Reidlinger and five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and her special brother-in-law Jon “The Old Man”.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Elmo Murphy, brother, James Lloyd “Blackie” Phillips, sister, Jean Ann (Mike) Bashor, daughter, Kimberly Reidlinger and father-in-law, Ralph Bliley.
Deb has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In memory of Debra, memorials can be made in care of the American Legion Auxiliary #464.