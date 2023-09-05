Debra Ann Reed
1956-2023
Debra Ann Reed, 66, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Mosaic Medical Center ER, Maryville.
Debra was born on November 6, 1956, in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Vern “Tom” Dolph and Kathleen (Tobin) Dolph. The family moved from Oklahoma to Barnard, Missouri and then to Burlington Junction, in 1966 when Debbie was in the fifth grade.
Debbie graduated from West Nodaway High School in 1974. She then graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1977.
On December 27, 1980, she was united in marriage to Vernon Dale Reed, at the St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Burlington Junction. On October 15, 1985, they welcomed a daughter, Ashley Nicole.
She taught elementary school for 34 years at the Mound City R-II School District, then taught five years at the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church School.
Debra was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. She was a faithful St. Louis Cardinal’s fan and enjoyed traveling to games with her daughter.
Survivors include her husband, Vernon; her daughter, Ashley Reed, Columbia, Missouri; two sisters, Janet Dolph, Kansas City, Missouri, and Tracey Zimmerman, St. Louis, Missouri; her parents, Tom and Kathleen Dolph, Maryville, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Dolph in 2003, and her nephew, Derrick Dolph in 2017.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 8, 2023, at the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, also of Maryville.
There will be a Rosary for the family on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
No formal visitation is planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church School, 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO 64468.