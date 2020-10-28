Deborah Kay Wilson
1956-2020
Deborah Kay Wilson, 64, of Conception Junction, Missouri, passed from this life on Monday, October 26, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Kansas City, Missouri.
Deb was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on August 11, 1956. She had formerly lived in Kansas City, Kansas, and graduated Wyandotte High School. She had spent three years in Hawaii, and the past 11 years in Nodaway County.
She had been an access rep for Mosaic Life Care. She was of the Christian faith.
Deb loved spending time with her grandchildren; she liked to garden, and to go camping. She loved Hummingbirds, and she raised miniature goats.
Her parents were Don and Blanchie (Smith) Schipper, and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Emery Eugene Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Kenneth Wilson, of the home in Conception Junction; her sons: Ryan Hegarty, Thomas Hegarty, and Robert Hegarty, all of Kansas City, Kansas, two step sons: David (Kim) Wilson, and Jeremy (Miranda) Wilson, all of Maryville; daughter, Jennifer Stocks, Kansas City, Missouri; two step daughters: Mia (Daniel) Nelson, and Terri (Scotty) Wiley, all of Maryville; her sister, Delores (Scott) Stuzman, of Texas; 18 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wilson has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No services are planned at this time.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital Comprehensive Cancer Center. Memphis, TN.