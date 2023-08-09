Dean James
1936-2023
Dean James, 86 of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023 in Maryville, Missouri.
Dean was born on October 15, 1936 in Hopkins to the late Kenneth and Beula (Pettit) James. He was a lifelong farmer and member of the Hopkins community, and a member of the Hopkins Christian Church since 1963. He served in the Marine Corps (3/5/60) and was a proud Marine for his entire life. In his later years, he also operated an independent insurance agency in the community. He got his early education at a one room country school, never had the privilege of attending high school, but graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwest Missouri State University. Dean enjoyed traveling, sightseeing, playing cards, going to the movies, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include two sons, Scott (Selina) James, Hopkins, Chris (Cindy) James, New Mexico; three sisters, Mary Williams, Carolyn Ehredt and Ruth Ellingson, all of Maryville; three grandchildren, Jessica James, Paige (Jarad) Romine and Clayton James; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services 2 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. The family suggests memorials to the Hopkins Christian Church.