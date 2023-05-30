David R. Bell
1946-2023
David R. Bell passed away on May 29, 2023 following a brief illness. He was 76. He is survived
by his brother Marvin (Sherry) Bell, nephew David (Amy) Bell, nieces Debra (Matt) Miner, Lora
(Cole) Daily and 10 great-nephews and nieces, and life-long best friend James Cook. He was
predeceased by his mother, Mildred Sorrie Bell and father Albert Gordon Bell. David’s witty one
liners and wry sense of humor will be missed.
David graduated from Northwest Missouri State University and served his country as a Navy
Corpsman during the Vietnam War. His love of Royals baseball, Northwest Missouri State
athletics, Sig Taus and the Elks Lodge will forever be remembered. Special thanks to Maryville
Living Center and Mosaic Medical for the care and attention David received in his final weeks.
There are no services planned at David’s request. A private family gathering will be held at a
later date.