David R. Bell

David R. Bell

1946-2023

David R. Bell passed away on May 29, 2023 following a brief illness. He was 76. He is survived

by his brother Marvin (Sherry) Bell, nephew David (Amy) Bell, nieces Debra (Matt) Miner, Lora

(Cole) Daily and 10 great-nephews and nieces, and life-long best friend James Cook. He was

predeceased by his mother, Mildred Sorrie Bell and father Albert Gordon Bell. David’s witty one

liners and wry sense of humor will be missed.

David graduated from Northwest Missouri State University and served his country as a Navy

Corpsman during the Vietnam War. His love of Royals baseball, Northwest Missouri State

athletics, Sig Taus and the Elks Lodge will forever be remembered. Special thanks to Maryville

Living Center and Mosaic Medical for the care and attention David received in his final weeks.

There are no services planned at David’s request. A private family gathering will be held at a

later date.

0
0
0
0
0