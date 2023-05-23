David Mark Perry
1957-2023
David Mark Perry, age 65, passed away at Mosiac Life Care Albany, Missouri, on January 13, 2023.
David was born on December 15, 1957, in Corning Iowa to Merrill and Mary Lou (Hulett) Perry. He was born into a musical and artistic family. His first exposure to the piano, as a toddler, was taking a ball peen hammer to the ivories.
In 1961,they moved to Mt.Ayr, Iowa as Merrill accepted the band position at MACHS.
Dave graduated in 1976 from MACHS. Dave was involved in Methodist Youth Fellowship and sang in the choir. He graduated from Southwestern Community College in Creston in 1978,with an associates in Music. He was involved in show choir and jazz band under the direction of the great Dick Bauman.
On May 23,1987,he married Lisa (Groom) Perry. He returned to college at NWMSU,and graduated in 1993 with a BA in instrumental Music Education. He was involved in the Bearcat Marching Band, Woodwinds, and Jazz band. He wrote a musical piece for the Bearcats Band,that was performed at a halftime show at Arrowhead Stadium. He also played with the Jazz band in the French Quarter in New Orleans. David sang and played trumpet at many weddings, including his own. He played piano and trumpet in different church praise bands over the decades. He also wrote and played many Christian songs.
In 1981,he began his cooking and restaurant management career, cooking for some of the fine restaurants in Iowa and Missouri. His best cooking gig, by far, was cooking for the homeless in Springfield. He served approximately 65,000 meals at The Salvation Army.
Dave’s longest teaching period was in North Nodaway, Hopkins,Missouri. He loved his students and they loved him.
Dave was a big kid at heart. He loved Looney Tunes, Spongebob, Star Trek and Star Wars.
Dave loved The Lord, his family, his students, music, golf, hockey and football. He had a huge heart and will be missed. He is rejoicing with his Lord and Savior.
Preceding him in death Merrill Perry, father, Mary Lou, mother, Susan Perry, step-mom and nephew Caleb Couts.
Surviving him is his wife of 35 years, Lisa,Grant City, Missouri; sister, Lesa Nuri, Phoenix, brothers, Mark Avitt, Austin, Texas, Michael Avitt, Afton, Iowa; mother-in-law, Evelyn Groom, Albany, Missouri; brother-in-law, Mike Groom (Kay Manthe), Galesburg, Illinois and his beloved furbabies
Memorial service is June 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church in Grant City, Missouri. Food, stories and music following the service. If desired, Chiefs, Bearcats, North Nodaway, Hockey, Star Trek or Star Wars attire.