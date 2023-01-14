David M. Perry
1957-2023
David M. Perry, age 65, Grant City, Missouri died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, Albany, Missouri.
David was born December 15, 1957, in Corning, Iowa. He was the son of Merrill Vernon and Mary Lou (Huelett) Perry.
David was united in marriage to Lisa Groom, May 23, 1987, at the Allendale Baptist Church in Allendale, Missouri.
David was a 1976 graduate of Mount Ayr Community High School, Mount Ayr, Iowa. David held a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri. He had taught instrumental and vocal music in several schools in Northwest Missouri.
Music composed by David had been performed by Northwest’s Band.David used his gift of music by being a part of church praise bands, playing both trumpet and piano.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years Lisa, Grant City, two brothers Mike Avitt, Afton, Iowa, Mark Avitt, Austin, Texas, sister Lenore Nuri, Phoenix, Arizona, mother-in-law Evelyn Groom, Albany, brother-in-law Michael (Kay Manthe), Galesburg, Illinois, and a host of other friends and loved ones.
David’s body has been cremated under the care of the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. A memorial service to celebrate David’s life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Kirk Cemetery, Allendale.