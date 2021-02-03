David Laverne White
1945-2021
David Laverne White, age 75, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. While unexpected, his family takes solace knowing he was on his family farm, doing what he loved.
David entered this world on December 13, 1945, the only child of David Harold White and Mary Ellen (Winslow) White of Quitman, Missouri.
After graduating from West Nodaway High School in 1963, David graciously and dutifully served his country in the United States Army stationed at Fort Ord, California. Upon his return, David studied at Northwest Missouri State University and also Northwest Vocational Technical School where he earned a welding certification.
David married Judy Katharine (Clymens) White on May 13, 1967 at Wray Memorial Methodist Church in Hopkins, Missouri and has remained her steadfast husband for the 53 years since.
After a number of years working at Consumer’s Oil Company and then Ingels Ford, David joined his father in 1979 and became the 3rd generation in his family to farm the same land. In the years since, David’s unwavering love for and dedication to farming inspired both the 4th and even 5th generations of his family to follow the same path.
David was a member of the Elks and United Methodist Church of Maryville.
David is preceded in death by his parents David Harold and Mary Ellen White, and infant son Richard Dean White.
David is survived by his wife, Judy, daughter Brenda Renee (Bryan) Beason of Skidmore, Missouri, daughter Celina Elaine (Michael) Kincaid of Leawood, Kansas and grandchildren Brenton Lane (Alexa) Beason, Brody David Beason, Peytan Ranae James, and Kyler David James.
While David’s greatest calling was for farming, his greatest love was for spending time with his family. His loved ones will forever cherish all the times he took them camping, “dragged them around the lake on water skis,” took them to the state fair, cheered them on at their ball games, attended horse shows, taught them to drive, taught them to farm, went skiing in Colorado and so much more. David also enjoyed pheasant hunting and trap shooting. For the past 8 years, David and Judy spent their winters in South Texas where David would relax, explore, play golf and enjoy his “4:15 happy hour” every now and again. Most recently, David has enjoyed his family’s newest hobby: pulling tractors.
David never met a task he wasn’t willing to do, never got a call for help he wasn’t willing to answer and never gave less than his all. He was selfless, dedicated and honorable. He will be sorely missed by many.
Services 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 9 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February, 8 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to the family, to be established. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.