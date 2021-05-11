David L. Duvall
1952-2021
David L. Duvall, 68, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Nodaway Nursing Home.
David was born on August 25, 1952, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to Lonnie and Myrtle (Hunnicutt) Duvall.
David came to Maryville in 1970 to attend Northwest and graduated with a master’s degree in Music Education. He began his career by teaching vocal music and then shifted to teaching electronics and applied physics, which he continued for many years. In 1996, David left the teaching field and began work at Northwest as a project manager and as an environmental services director, where he remained for more than 12 years. Throughout his career, David also taught the Korean martial art of Hap Ki Do, eventually founding his own Hap Ki Do academy and organization based in Maryville. This endeavor was his life’s passion and grew to become the American Institute of Modern Hap Ki Do Instruction (AIMHI) comprised of academies operating in various cities and states. The organization continues its operation under leadership of the instructors that he trained.
David married Shanda K. Keirsey on January 8, 1977. They were later divorced. He is survived by two sons, Rob Duvall and Pell (Bren) Duvall; one grandson, Indigo Duvall; sister, Helen Neese, and brother, Lonnie (Deborah) Duvall, and his companion, Cindy Williams, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Freddie Wells.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Price Funeral Home, gathering at 6:30 p.m. followed by a brief memorial service at approximately 7 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Duvall Fund at AIMHI to assist students in need as they pursue the education and discipline of martial arts. Please mail contributions to the AIMHI Duvall Fund to: AIMHI, 404 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. Memorials may also be made to the Mosaic Life Care Foundation.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.