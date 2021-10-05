David Gilbert
1958-2021
Paul D. Gilbert, 63, passed away Oct. 1, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri.
He was born July 24, 1958 to Basil and Betty (Graham) Gilbert in Barnard, Missouri.
David as many called him, was a talented mechanic, body man, woodworker and musician. Right or wrong, he did things his way.
Preceding him in death are his parents, and one sister Sally Miracle.
He is survived by one son, Joshua Gilbert, Springfield; sister, Joy (Ken) Miracle, Springfield; brothers, Jerry (Clara) Gilbert, Kirbyville, Missouri and LeRoy (Deanna) Gilbert, Aldrich, Missouri; many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.