Dave Hartman
1956-2022
Dave Hartman, 65, Trimble, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022.
He was born November 8, 1956 in Sugar Creek, Missouri to Harold and Nancy (Thornton) Hartman.
Dave married Lucretia Lager on July 9, 1988. She survives of the home.
He was owner/operator of Royal Transmission shops in St. Joseph and Gladstone, Missouri for 30 years.
Dave enjoyed NASCAR, Chiefs games, hunting and spending time on the farm. He took great pride in coaching his children in sports as well as in racing.
He loved to spoil his granddaughters and was looking forward to the newest one’s arrival and engaging in their lively childhood adventures.
Dave was the life of the party and enjoyed making everyone laugh. His sharp wit, sense of humor, warm heart, and generous spirit will be deeply missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Hartman; brothers, Jimmy and Michael Hartman; and brother-in-law, Pat Garrett.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lucretia; children, Heather (Hartman) Harrington (Phil Duane), and David Hartman (Sabrina Benson); grandchildren, Anna Louise, Emma Belle, and one on the way; mother, Nancy Hartman; siblings, Carolyn Garrett, Jackie Lee (Dude), Kristina Scott (Tommy), and Robin Wilbanks (Richard); numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.