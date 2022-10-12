Dave Dalbey
1948-2022
Dave Dalbey, 74, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Maryville.
Dave was born in Maryville, on April 29, 1948, to George A. and Betty M. (Lewis) Dalbey. He lived most all his life in the area. His parents preceded him in death, and his father’s second wife, Estle Dalbey, as well as his father-in-law John Beal.
He graduated from West Nodaway High School in Burlington Junction in 1966. He then proudly served his country in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army. He received a Purple Heart for his service in the Vietnam war.
Dave returned to farm in the Burlington Junction area and was a lifelong steward of the land. He raised cattle and row cropped, and owned and operated Dalbey Seed Co. He volunteered many years as the caretaker of the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction. A member of the American Legion Post 315, Burlington Junction, the Northwest Beef Improvement Association, Nodaway County Ambulance Association, the American Angus Association, St. Joseph, and was a long time 4-H leader.
On May 24, 1969, in Mound City, Missouri, Dave was united in marriage to Rebecca L. Beal. Becky survives of the home.
Other survivors include his children, Trish Dalbey, Mound City, Angie (David) Mowbray, and son, Dalton, Kellogg, Iowa, and Jeff (Michelle) Dalbey, Blackwater, Missouri, his siblings, John (Jessie) Dalbey, Corvallis, Montana, Carol (David) Bronson, Sawyer, Kansas, Marie Dalbey, Lees Summit, Missouri, Jim Dalbey, Burlington Junction, Beth Dalbey, Des Moines, Iowa, Linda (Greg) Parker, Skidmore, Missouri, and his bonus sister, Paula (Rich) Hallenberg, Maryville, his mother-in-law, Virginia Beal, Mound City, sister-in-law, Chris Beal, Lakewood, Colorado, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Dave requested attendees be comfortable and join us wearing blue jeans. The burial will follow in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the West Nodaway FFA, or the Ohio Cemetery Association, both of Burlington Junction.