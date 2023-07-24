Darryl Dee Lawrence
1952-2023
Darryl Dee Lawrence, 70, of Harrisonville, Missouri, passed away on July 18, 2023 surrounded by family after a year long battle with Metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer.
Darryl was born to Jack and Alice Lawrence at Fort MacArthur Station Hospital in San Pedro, California. His early school years were spent in various countries overseas and he graduated from Raytown South High School.
Darryl was a jack-of-all trades and held several careers throughout his life including jewelry salesman, carpenter, realtor, lumber salesman, truck driver, and machinist. He was best known for his jokes and story-telling abilities. His role as husband and father were his priority. As a child, travels in a military family had a profound effect on him, so he spent much time educating himself and creating a homestead for his family. His vision came to life on 20 country acres in Harrisonville, where he passionately labored, enjoyed, and shared his earthly paradise.
After retirement, Darryl enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed grilling, hunting, fishing, music, reading, working crossword and Sudoku puzzles and being a grandpa. He was happiest when others took pleasure in fishing, hunting and watching firework displays at his property.
Darryl is survived by his wife of 42 years, Vickie (Smith) Lawrence, Harrisonville; their daughters, Aubrey Contreras (spouse Cipriano, their children Kai, Addy and Leed), North Kansas City, Missouri and Derika Lawrence (spouse Whitney), Harrisonville; ex-wife Debbie (Jacks) Frost (Ken), Lone Jack, Missouri, their daughter, Mandy Pittman (spouse Jason, their sons, Chance, Spencer and Logan), Grain Valley, Missouri; a brother, Jae Lawrence, Las Vegas, Nevada; a sister, Teresa Farmer (Jamie), Clearwater, Florida; step-mother, Mercedes Lawrence, Clearwater, Florida, plus many beloved nieces, nephews, and family.
Darryl was predeceased by his father, Jack Roger Lawrence, his mother, Alice Jean Lawrence and brother, Garry Lawrence.
Visitation will be held at Cullen Funeral Home in Raymore, Missouri on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with memorial service at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816-322-5278